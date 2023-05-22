English
    Tourism Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.04 crore, down 1.24% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.04 crore in March 2023 down 1.24% from Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.89 crore in March 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.26 crore in March 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2022.

    Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Tourism Finance shares closed at 71.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 25.82% over the last 12 months.

    Tourism Finance Corp of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.4751.0060.79
    Other Operating Income2.57----
    Total Income From Operations60.0451.0060.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.302.563.85
    Depreciation0.350.410.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----3.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.622.493.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7645.5455.58
    Other Income0.160.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9145.5655.60
    Interest21.1021.1827.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.8124.3828.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.8124.3828.57
    Tax6.926.006.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8918.3822.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8918.3822.43
    Equity Share Capital90.3790.3790.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.752.032.48
    Diluted EPS2.752.032.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.752.032.48
    Diluted EPS2.752.032.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

