Tourism Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.04 crore, down 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.04 crore in March 2023 down 1.24% from Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.89 crore in March 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.26 crore in March 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2022.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 71.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 25.82% over the last 12 months.