    Torrent Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.88% from Rs. 3,635.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 694.94 crore in December 2022 up 82.79% from Rs. 380.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,428.46 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 979.01 crore in December 2021.

    Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in December 2021.

    Torrent Power shares closed at 504.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,867.245,016.713,635.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,867.245,016.713,635.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods728.81563.44145.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel2,410.52--2,211.13
    Employees Cost122.08128.85121.49
    Depreciation265.22262.62308.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses272.123,287.69265.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,068.49774.11583.01
    Other Income94.75116.6987.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,163.24890.80670.44
    Interest177.13176.22145.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax986.11714.58525.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax986.11714.58525.20
    Tax291.17221.64145.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities694.94492.94380.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period694.94492.94380.18
    Equity Share Capital480.62480.62480.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4610.267.91
    Diluted EPS14.4610.267.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4610.267.91
    Diluted EPS14.4610.267.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

