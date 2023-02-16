Torrent Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.88% from Rs. 3,635.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 694.94 crore in December 2022 up 82.79% from Rs. 380.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,428.46 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 979.01 crore in December 2021.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 14.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in December 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 504.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.