Tinplate Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore, up 59.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.98 crore in March 2021 up 59.83% from Rs. 472.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.16 crore in March 2021 up 107.06% from Rs. 27.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.00 crore in March 2021 up 51.34% from Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2020.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2020.

Tinplate shares closed at 168.15 on April 13, 2021 (NSE)