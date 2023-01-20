Tinplate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 1,179.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2022 down 61.68% from Rs. 94.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.82 crore in December 2022 down 52.84% from Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2021.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in December 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 360.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.