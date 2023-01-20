English
    Tinplate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tinplate Co. of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 1,179.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2022 down 61.68% from Rs. 94.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.82 crore in December 2022 down 52.84% from Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2021.

    Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in December 2021.

    Tinplate shares closed at 360.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.

    The Tinplate Co. of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations867.06869.451,179.51
    Other Operating Income92.8790.09--
    Total Income From Operations959.93959.551,179.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials687.52558.47811.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.03199.709.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1638.3635.11
    Depreciation16.5015.7814.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses197.54203.33190.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.23-56.09118.65
    Other Income15.1012.2310.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.32-43.86129.00
    Interest2.632.641.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.70-46.50127.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.70-46.50127.02
    Tax12.32-11.4032.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.38-35.1094.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.38-35.1094.94
    Equity Share Capital104.80104.80104.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.48-3.359.07
    Diluted EPS3.48-3.359.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.48-3.359.07
    Diluted EPS3.48-3.359.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Tinplate Co. of India #Tinplate
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm