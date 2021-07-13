Timken India Q1 PAT seen up 982.1% YoY to Rs. 34.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Timken India | HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 9.2 lakh equity shares in ball and roller bearing maker Timken India at Rs 1,360 per share. However, Tricot Investments sold 11.20 lakh equity shares in the company at same price, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. Tricot Investments had held 2.36 percent equity stake (or 17,76,874 equity shares) in Timken India as of December 2020. (Image: Timken)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Timken India to report net profit at Rs. 34.1 crore up 982.1% year-on-year (down 35.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 137.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 380.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 330.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 60.6 crore.

