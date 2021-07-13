MARKET NEWS

Timken India Q1 PAT seen up 982.1% YoY to Rs. 34.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 137.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 380.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

July 13, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Timken India | HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 9.2 lakh equity shares in ball and roller bearing maker Timken India at Rs 1,360 per share. However, Tricot Investments sold 11.20 lakh equity shares in the company at same price, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. Tricot Investments had held 2.36 percent equity stake (or 17,76,874 equity shares) in Timken India as of December 2020. (Image: Timken)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Timken India to report net profit at Rs. 34.1 crore up 982.1% year-on-year (down 35.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 330.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 60.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods and Power #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Timken India
first published: Jul 13, 2021 01:36 pm

