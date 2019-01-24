Tijaria Polypip Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.92 crore, up 84.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.92 crore in December 2018 up 84.29% from Rs. 22.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 up 134.55% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2018 up 3707.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Tijaria Polypip EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2017.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 19.85 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 133.53% returns over the last 6 months and 48.69% over the last 12 months.