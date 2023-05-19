Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore in March 2023 up 151.54% from Rs. 522.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 up 85.53% from Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.86 crore in March 2023 up 6107.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,313.22
|1,536.34
|522.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,313.22
|1,536.34
|522.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|201.28
|207.08
|144.59
|Depreciation
|29.87
|32.31
|30.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,075.80
|1,265.35
|384.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.27
|31.60
|-38.26
|Other Income
|10.72
|26.04
|6.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.99
|57.64
|-31.54
|Interest
|23.16
|27.81
|17.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.18
|29.83
|-48.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.18
|29.83
|-51.77
|Tax
|4.57
|3.48
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.74
|26.35
|-51.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.74
|26.35
|-51.29
|Minority Interest
|3.21
|-8.01
|1.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.51
|0.19
|0.99
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.02
|18.53
|-48.50
|Equity Share Capital
|47.04
|47.04
|44.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.40
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.38
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.40
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.38
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited