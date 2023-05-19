Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore in March 2023 up 151.54% from Rs. 522.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 up 85.53% from Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.86 crore in March 2023 up 6107.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.