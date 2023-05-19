English
    Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,313.22 crore in March 2023 up 151.54% from Rs. 522.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 up 85.53% from Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.86 crore in March 2023 up 6107.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.

    Thomas Cook (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,313.221,536.34522.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,313.221,536.34522.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.28207.08144.59
    Depreciation29.8732.3130.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,075.801,265.35384.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2731.60-38.26
    Other Income10.7226.046.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9957.64-31.54
    Interest23.1627.8117.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.1829.83-48.79
    Exceptional Items-----2.98
    P/L Before Tax-6.1829.83-51.77
    Tax4.573.48-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.7426.35-51.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.7426.35-51.29
    Minority Interest3.21-8.011.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.510.190.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.0218.53-48.50
    Equity Share Capital47.0447.0444.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.40-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.150.38-1.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.40-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.150.38-1.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Thomas Cook #Thomas Cook (India)
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:10 pm