This textile company is set to play the China plus-one opportunity

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recovery likely from September 2023 quarter Capex planned at Panipat on track Investment in new product development and innovations Remain positive; investors with a long-term view can add and accumulate Faze Three Ltd (FTL; CMP: Rs 400; Market capitalisation: Rs 972 crore) is engaged in the manufacturing and export of superior quality, high-end home textiles products, supplying to top retailers across the globe. Its top 15 customers contribute around 80 percent to revenue and no single customer contributes more than 15 percent. Capex update FTL has...