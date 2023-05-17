English
    Thirumalai Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 419.31 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 419.31 crore in March 2023 up 0.95% from Rs. 415.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in March 2023 down 41.81% from Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.09 crore in March 2023 down 31.92% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 202.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Results
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations419.31454.39415.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations419.31454.39415.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.53348.97286.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.890.810.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.54-18.88-9.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6713.0313.80
    Depreciation8.217.689.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.9076.0952.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5726.6963.16
    Other Income23.317.604.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8834.2967.51
    Interest11.5410.615.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3423.6862.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.3423.6862.10
    Tax5.356.0815.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9917.6046.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9917.6046.38
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.641.724.53
    Diluted EPS2.641.724.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.641.724.53
    Diluted EPS2.641.724.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

