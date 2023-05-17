Thirumalai Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 419.31 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.31 crore in March 2023 up 0.95% from Rs. 415.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in March 2023 down 41.81% from Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.09 crore in March 2023 down 31.92% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2022.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 202.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.