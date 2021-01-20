The Ramco Cement Q3 PAT seen up 186% YoY to Rs. 272 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 272 crore up 186% year-on-year (up 15% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (up 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,511 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 101 percent Y-o-Y (down 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 413 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.