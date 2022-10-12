English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    The Ramco Cement Q2 PAT may dip 65.4% YoY to Rs. 73.2 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,667.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Broker Research
    October 12, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
    Ramco Cement net profit fell 73% YoY in March quarter. Ramco Cements reported a 73 per cent fall in standalone net profit after tax at Rs124 crore for the quarter ended March compared with Rs214 crore in the year-ago period, due to cost pressures and lower realisation. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs1,698 crore compared to Rs1,624 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of about 5 per cent. Power and fuel costs shot up to Rs467 crore compared to Rs248 crore, while finance costs more than doubled to Rs33 crore from Rs15 crore.

    Ramco Cement net profit fell 73% YoY in March quarter. Ramco Cements reported a 73 per cent fall in standalone net profit after tax at Rs124 crore for the quarter ended March compared with Rs214 crore in the year-ago period, due to cost pressures and lower realisation. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs1,698 crore compared to Rs1,624 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of about 5 per cent. Power and fuel costs shot up to Rs467 crore compared to Rs248 crore, while finance costs more than doubled to Rs33 crore from Rs15 crore.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 73.2 crore down 65.4% year-on-year (down 32.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,667.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 38.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,472 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KRChoksey_Cement
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #KR Choksey #Result Poll #The Ramco Cement
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 10:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.