The Ramco Cement Q2 PAT may dip 65.4% YoY to Rs. 73.2 cr: KR Choksey

Ramco Cement net profit fell 73% YoY in March quarter. Ramco Cements reported a 73 per cent fall in standalone net profit after tax at Rs124 crore for the quarter ended March compared with Rs214 crore in the year-ago period, due to cost pressures and lower realisation. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs1,698 crore compared to Rs1,624 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of about 5 per cent. Power and fuel costs shot up to Rs467 crore compared to Rs248 crore, while finance costs more than doubled to Rs33 crore from Rs15 crore.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 73.2 crore down 65.4% year-on-year (down 32.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,667.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 38.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,472 crore.

