TGB Banquets Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore, up 50.66% Y-o-Y
May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGB Banquets and Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore in March 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022 down 444.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022 down 437.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.
TGB Banquets shares closed at 9.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.68
|8.40
|5.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.68
|8.40
|5.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.92
|3.09
|2.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|1.13
|1.09
|Depreciation
|1.47
|1.19
|-0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.74
|3.57
|3.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.38
|-0.58
|-1.44
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.52
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.09
|-0.06
|-0.57
|Interest
|0.70
|0.32
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.79
|-0.38
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.79
|-0.38
|-0.81
|Tax
|-3.01
|--
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.78
|-0.38
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.78
|-0.38
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|29.29
|29.29
|29.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.13
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.13
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.13
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.13
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes