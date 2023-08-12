English
    Texmo Pipes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.04 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.04 crore in June 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 162.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2023 up 1568.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2023 up 130.94% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022.

    Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    Texmo Pipes shares closed at 57.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.

    Texmo Pipes and Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.04166.89162.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.04166.89162.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.80119.15111.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.769.574.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.45-2.5014.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.956.095.56
    Depreciation2.602.692.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.4489.6019.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.94-57.703.61
    Other Income0.240.190.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.18-57.503.81
    Interest3.073.203.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.11-60.710.60
    Exceptional Items---12.01--
    P/L Before Tax9.11-72.720.60
    Tax1.162.650.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.95-75.370.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.95-75.370.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.95-75.370.48
    Equity Share Capital29.2029.2029.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.72-0.940.16
    Diluted EPS2.72-0.940.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.72-0.940.16
    Diluted EPS2.72-0.940.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

