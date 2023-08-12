Texmo Pipes Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.04 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.04 crore in June 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 162.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2023 up 1568.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in June 2023 up 130.94% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 57.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.