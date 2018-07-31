TechNVision consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 15.66 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.66 11.33 11.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.66 11.33 11.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.82 8.98 6.86 Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.15 5.39 5.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.64 -3.08 -1.22 Other Income 0.54 0.02 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.17 -3.07 -1.17 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.17 -3.06 -1.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.17 -3.06 -1.17 Tax 0.08 -0.03 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.10 -3.03 -1.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.10 -3.03 -1.22 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.10 -3.03 -1.22 Equity Share Capital 6.28 6.28 6.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 12.14 11.02 13.71 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.34 -4.83 -1.94 Diluted EPS 3.34 -4.83 -1.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.34 -4.83 -1.94 Diluted EPS 3.34 -4.83 -1.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.16 Share Holding (%) -- -- 26.00 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.18 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 38.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 28.00 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.29 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 62.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 46.00 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited