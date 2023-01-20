English
    TCS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49,275.00 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49,275.00 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 40,845.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,659.00 crore in December 2022 up 7.03% from Rs. 9,959.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,074.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 13,930.00 crore in December 2021.

    TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 29.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.93 in December 2021.

    TCS shares closed at 3,373.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -13.83% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Consultancy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49,275.0046,819.0040,845.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49,275.0046,819.0040,845.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24,478.0023,511.0020,535.00
    Depreciation996.00976.00925.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11,281.0010,526.008,605.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,520.0011,806.0010,780.00
    Other Income1,558.001,622.002,225.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,078.0013,428.0013,005.00
    Interest136.00125.00126.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13,942.0013,303.0012,879.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13,942.0013,303.0012,879.00
    Tax3,283.003,244.002,920.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,659.0010,059.009,959.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,659.0010,059.009,959.00
    Equity Share Capital366.00366.00370.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1327.4926.93
    Diluted EPS29.1327.4926.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1327.4826.93
    Diluted EPS29.1327.4926.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
