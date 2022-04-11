TCS Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Revenue expected to cross Rs 50,000 cr for first time

TCS Q4 Results LIVE Updates | IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will declare its results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22 today. The company is expected to strike a new milestone, with the revenue likely to cross Rs 50,000 crore for the first time, and profit may breach the Rs 10,000 crore-mark.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 9,246 crore and

revenue of Rs 43,705 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year. Consolidated profit for the preceding quarter of the current financial year (October-December 2021) stood at Rs 9,769 crore on revenue of Rs 48,885 crore.

TCS' growth in Q4FY22 is expected to be broad-based across verticals as it continues to witness strong demand across technology segments aided by strong client requirements for cloud and digital transformation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IOT), 5G rollouts and cyber security.

According to 28 analysts polled by Bloomberg, TCS is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 50,355 crore while net profit is expected to come in at Rs 10,055 crore. Analysts predict a broadly stable margin with attrition almost peaking out. Management commentary on the outlook on the growth environment was stated to be a key thing to watch out for.

Kotak Institutional Equities pegs growth in dollar revenues at 11 percent on year to $6,649 million while constant currency revenues are expected to grow 12.9 percent on year and 2.4 percent on a sequential basis.

It expects the company to report revenues of Rs 50,067 crore for the quarter at an annualised growth rate of 14.6 percent and a sequential rate of 2.4 percent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the company to report 12.3 percent growth on year in dollar revenues to $6,726 million while revenue in rupee terms is expected to grow 15.7 percent on year to Rs 50,600 crore, a sequential rate of 3.5 percent.

According to Nomura, rupee revenues are likely to increase by 14.1 percent on year to Rs 49,860 crore, an increase of 2 percent on quarter. Experts expect deal wins in Q4FY22 to remain stable as compared to Q3FY22.