English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Joshimath Crisis: Why Is The Hill Town Sinking?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCI Q3 PAT may dip 16.2% YoY to Rs. 69 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 922 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

    Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI to report net profit at Rs. 69 crore down 16.1% year-on-year (down 5.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 922 crore, according to Sharekhan.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 176 percent Y-o-Y (up 98 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11.3 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sharekhan_Infra

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #logistics #Result Poll #Sharekhan #TCI
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 02:38 pm