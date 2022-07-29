TCI Developers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 0.07% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 107.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
TCI Developers shares closed at 374.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.27% over the last 12 months.
|TCI Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.74
|0.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.74
|0.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|0.98
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.49
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.87
|-0.31
|Other Income
|--
|1.14
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.27
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.26
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|0.26
|-0.31
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.46
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.46
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.23
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.23
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.23
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.23
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited