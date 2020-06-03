TataTeleservice Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 258.88 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.88 crore in March 2020 down 17.94% from Rs. 315.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 873.96 crore in March 2020 down 250.8% from Rs. 579.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2020 down 77.06% from Rs. 527.40 crore in March 2019.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 2.80 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.