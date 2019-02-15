TataTeleservice Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore, down 27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore in December 2018 down 27% from Rs. 418.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 409.42 crore in December 2018 up 14.84% from Rs. 480.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.37 crore in December 2018 up 69% from Rs. 55.84 crore in December 2017.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 2.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.56% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.43
|321.84
|418.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.43
|321.84
|418.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.20
|18.59
|26.63
|Depreciation
|40.71
|42.93
|58.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.72
|2.40
|1.67
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|209.02
|247.70
|356.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.78
|10.22
|-24.29
|Other Income
|18.88
|14.45
|21.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.66
|24.67
|-2.47
|Interest
|397.54
|384.60
|382.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-343.88
|-359.93
|-385.09
|Exceptional Items
|-65.54
|-22.37
|-95.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-409.42
|-382.30
|-480.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-409.42
|-382.30
|-480.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-409.42
|-382.30
|-480.75
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-1.96
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-1.96
|-2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-1.96
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-1.96
|-2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited