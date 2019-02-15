TataTeleservice Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore, down 27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore in December 2018 down 27% from Rs. 418.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 409.42 crore in December 2018 up 14.84% from Rs. 480.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.37 crore in December 2018 up 69% from Rs. 55.84 crore in December 2017.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 2.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.56% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.