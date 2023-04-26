English
    Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore in March 2023 down 1.89% from Rs. 1,799.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.11 crore in March 2023 down 408.81% from Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.21 crore in March 2023 up 55.99% from Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Steel Long shares closed at 648.80 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Steel Long Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,765.471,790.411,799.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,765.471,790.411,799.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,109.221,252.971,132.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.88-35.45-13.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.4755.1553.75
    Depreciation86.4089.2071.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses436.20450.33462.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.30-21.7993.01
    Other Income146.51162.0024.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.81140.21117.28
    Interest349.95350.1131.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-142.14-209.9085.43
    Exceptional Items-0.05-1.65--
    P/L Before Tax-142.19-211.5585.43
    Tax41.9225.3825.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-184.11-236.9359.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-184.11-236.9359.62
    Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.83-52.5313.22
    Diluted EPS-40.83-52.5313.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.83-52.5313.22
    Diluted EPS-40.83-52.5313.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

