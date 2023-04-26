Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore in March 2023 down 1.89% from Rs. 1,799.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.11 crore in March 2023 down 408.81% from Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.21 crore in March 2023 up 55.99% from Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 648.80 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.