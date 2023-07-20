Tata Steel Long Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,568.24 crore, up 78.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,568.24 crore in June 2023 up 78.93% from Rs. 1,994.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 239.16 crore in June 2023 up 27.77% from Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.09 crore in June 2023 up 143.34% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 710.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.