    Tata Steel Long Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,568.24 crore, up 78.93% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,568.24 crore in June 2023 up 78.93% from Rs. 1,994.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 239.16 crore in June 2023 up 27.77% from Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.09 crore in June 2023 up 143.34% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Steel Long shares closed at 710.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Steel Long Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,568.243,015.811,994.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,568.243,015.811,994.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,194.431,921.581,665.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks154.3024.92-147.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.19116.7160.50
    Depreciation197.77198.6785.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses951.26994.59483.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.71-240.66-153.79
    Other Income64.0356.65160.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.32-184.016.74
    Interest356.24351.15341.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-328.92-535.16-334.80
    Exceptional Items-0.02-0.05--
    P/L Before Tax-328.94-535.21-334.80
    Tax-74.76-11.33-3.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-254.18-523.88-331.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-254.18-523.88-331.09
    Minority Interest15.0222.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-239.16-501.63-331.09
    Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-53.03-111.22-73.41
    Diluted EPS-53.03-111.22--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-53.03-111.22-73.41
    Diluted EPS-53.03-111.22--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

