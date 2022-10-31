Tata Power: Coal business to drive earnings for a few more quarters

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Higher generation and revenue from Mundra project lead to strong growth Renewables make slow growth, hobbled by a drop in power generation Solar EPC business suffers due to lower execution and cost pressure Profitability get a boost, aided by profit from the coal business Stock expensive at 24 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings While the core businesses of power generation and distribution are stabilising gradually, Tata Power is riding on high earnings from coal, which is making good profit because of higher international prices...