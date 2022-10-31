English
    Tata Power: Coal business to drive earnings for a few more quarters

    Profitability in core businesses is improving with power generation doing quite well for Tata Power

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    October 31, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Tata Power: Coal business to drive earnings for a few more quarters

    Representative image

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Higher generation and revenue from Mundra project lead to strong growth Renewables make slow growth, hobbled by a drop in power generation Solar EPC business suffers due to lower execution and cost pressure Profitability get a boost, aided by profit from the coal business Stock expensive at 24 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings While the core businesses of power generation and distribution are stabilising gradually, Tata Power is riding on high earnings from coal, which is making good profit because of higher international prices...

