Tata Power: A play on green infrastructure

Tata Power Company | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 551.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 10,913.4 crore from Rs 7,597.9 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The expected turnaround in Tata Power is likely to be backed by its new initiatives in the renewable and green energy space. Its traditional power generation business, power distribution business, and coal assets could, at best, only support the cash flow in the absence of any meaningful growth. The renewables business, with a 2956 MW capacity, generated about Rs 50 crore of profits in Q3FY22, which, on an annualised basis, works out to just 1 percent of the Rs 20000...