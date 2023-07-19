Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.46 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.46 crore in June 2023 down 2.39% from Rs. 666.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 up 272.95% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2023 up 42.49% from Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 845.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.