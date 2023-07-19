English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Metaliks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.46 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 650.46 crore in June 2023 down 2.39% from Rs. 666.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 up 272.95% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2023 up 42.49% from Rs. 27.11 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

    Tata Metaliks shares closed at 845.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations650.46925.99666.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations650.46925.99666.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials395.76574.32530.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.3811.82-73.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.3346.9937.57
    Depreciation21.3221.6918.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.84199.56146.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8371.615.78
    Other Income3.483.672.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3175.288.76
    Interest11.208.697.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.1166.591.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.1166.591.73
    Tax1.5611.030.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.5555.561.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.5555.561.22
    Equity Share Capital31.5831.5831.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4417.590.39
    Diluted EPS1.4417.590.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4417.590.39
    Diluted EPS1.4417.590.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron #Tata Metaliks
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!