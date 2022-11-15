English
    Tarapur Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

    Tarapur Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.691.321.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.691.321.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.330.890.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.10
    Depreciation0.230.220.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.200.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.08-0.36
    Other Income0.060.070.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.18
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.01-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.01-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.01-0.19
    Equity Share Capital19.5019.5019.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm