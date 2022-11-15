Tarapur Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.
|Tarapur Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|1.32
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|1.32
|1.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.33
|0.89
|0.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.22
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.20
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|19.50
|19.50
|19.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited