Tantia Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 19.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 up 129.5% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2023 up 45.41% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022.

Tantia Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

Tantia Const shares closed at 17.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.96% returns over the last 6 months and 68.54% over the last 12 months.