English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tantia Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 19.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 up 129.5% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2023 up 45.41% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022.

    Tantia Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

    Tantia Const shares closed at 17.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.96% returns over the last 6 months and 68.54% over the last 12 months.

    Tantia Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0842.5819.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0842.5819.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.2911.219.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.800.98-5.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.631.37
    Depreciation0.620.741.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6122.4223.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.905.60-10.57
    Other Income19.4827.1817.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5832.787.33
    Interest0.400.380.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1832.406.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1832.406.74
    Tax5.194.134.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.9928.272.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.9928.272.61
    Equity Share Capital18.8228.7428.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.509.840.91
    Diluted EPS2.509.840.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.509.840.91
    Diluted EPS2.509.840.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tantia Const #Tantia Constructions
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!