Tantia Const Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore in December 2018 up 3.19% from Rs. 33.87 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2018 down 53.95% from Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2018 down 197.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2017.
Tantia Const shares closed at 3.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.09% returns over the last 6 months and -79.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tantia Constructions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.95
|20.53
|33.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.95
|20.53
|33.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.12
|7.53
|9.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.50
|0.65
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.00
|3.07
|3.26
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.66
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.95
|15.08
|22.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.28
|-7.46
|-3.77
|Other Income
|8.72
|8.60
|8.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.56
|1.14
|4.32
|Interest
|5.80
|11.80
|14.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.36
|-10.66
|-10.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.36
|-10.66
|-10.38
|Tax
|2.62
|2.63
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.98
|-13.29
|-10.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.98
|-13.29
|-10.38
|Equity Share Capital
|28.74
|28.74
|28.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-4.63
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-4.63
|-3.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.56
|-4.63
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-5.56
|-4.63
|-3.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited