Tantia Const Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.95 crore in December 2018 up 3.19% from Rs. 33.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2018 down 53.95% from Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2018 down 197.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2017.

Tantia Const shares closed at 3.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.09% returns over the last 6 months and -79.26% over the last 12 months.