    Tantia Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.58 crore, up 27.37% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.58 crore in March 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 33.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in March 2023 up 1076.81% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 up 421.56% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.

    Tantia Const EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

    Tantia Const shares closed at 9.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.43% over the last 12 months.

    Tantia Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5816.2133.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5816.2133.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.214.666.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.98-1.855.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.631.242.06
    Depreciation0.800.980.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6214.4616.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.34-3.281.64
    Other Income11.280.490.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.62-2.792.51
    Interest0.380.561.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.24-3.351.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.24-3.351.41
    Tax-----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.24-3.351.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.24-3.351.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.20-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.24-3.551.38
    Equity Share Capital28.7428.7428.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.65-1.240.48
    Diluted EPS5.65-1.240.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.65-1.240.48
    Diluted EPS5.65-1.240.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm