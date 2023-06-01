Tantia Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.58 crore, up 27.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.58 crore in March 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 33.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in March 2023 up 1076.81% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 up 421.56% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.

Tantia Const EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

Tantia Const shares closed at 9.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.43% over the last 12 months.