Tantia Const Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 19.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.03% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022.

Tantia Const shares closed at 17.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.96% returns over the last 6 months and 68.54% over the last 12 months.