    Tantia Const Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.32% from Rs. 19.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.03% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022.

    Tantia Const shares closed at 17.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.96% returns over the last 6 months and 68.54% over the last 12 months.

    Tantia Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0842.5819.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0842.5819.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.2911.219.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.800.98-5.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.631.37
    Depreciation0.620.800.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6122.6223.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.905.34-10.10
    Other Income0.8111.281.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.0916.62-8.11
    Interest0.400.381.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.4916.24-9.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.4916.24-9.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.4916.24-9.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.4916.24-9.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.4916.24-9.25
    Equity Share Capital18.8228.7428.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.135.65-3.22
    Diluted EPS-3.135.65-3.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.135.65-3.22
    Diluted EPS-3.135.65-3.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

