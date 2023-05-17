TAEL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.17 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.17 crore in March 2023 up 44.2% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in March 2023 down 39.84% from Rs. 32.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.64 crore in March 2023 up 17.13% from Rs. 26.16 crore in March 2022.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.71 in March 2022.

TAEL shares closed at 1,253.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.80% returns over the last 6 months and 54.43% over the last 12 months.