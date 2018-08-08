Syschem India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 28.50 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.50 32.56 8.91 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.10 Total Income From Operations 28.50 32.56 9.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.63 32.77 6.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.38 -3.58 1.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.51 0.90 0.47 Depreciation 0.54 0.54 0.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.64 1.06 1.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.88 -0.38 Other Income 0.05 0.48 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 1.36 -0.38 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.59 1.35 -0.38 Exceptional Items -- -0.18 -- P/L Before Tax 0.59 1.17 -0.38 Tax -- 0.26 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 0.90 -0.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 0.90 -0.38 Equity Share Capital 16.21 16.21 15.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 0.82 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.06 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.06 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.06 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.06 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited