English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syrma SGS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 679.53 crore, up 83.05% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syrma SGS Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 679.53 crore in March 2023 up 83.05% from Rs. 371.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2023 up 158.75% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.85 crore in March 2023 up 142.21% from Rs. 33.38 crore in March 2022.

    Syrma SGS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

    Syrma SGS shares closed at 318.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months

    Syrma SGS Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations679.53512.62371.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations679.53512.62371.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials500.90383.30270.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.235.521.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.46-6.343.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.8029.2619.74
    Depreciation8.848.126.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.9353.0751.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.3839.7018.67
    Other Income21.6311.778.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0151.4726.79
    Interest3.906.422.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.1145.0524.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.1145.0524.28
    Tax25.2510.847.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.8634.2216.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.8634.2216.94
    Minority Interest-0.56-1.02-0.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.000.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.3233.1916.36
    Equity Share Capital176.78176.78137.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.431.941.23
    Diluted EPS2.411.921.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.431.941.23
    Diluted EPS2.411.921.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syrma SGS #Syrma SGS Technology
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:10 pm