you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syndicate Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,739.48 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syndicate Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,739.48 crore in September 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 1572.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.94 crore in September 2019 up 106.05% from Rs. 1,518.98 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 956.49 crore in September 2019 up 67.71% from Rs. 570.33 crore in September 2018.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.72 in September 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 28.25 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.

Syndicate Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,007.183,992.883,689.91
(b) Income on Investment1,328.491,401.741,387.26
(c) Int. on balances With RBI70.6466.0887.39
(d) Others0.9484.0992.63
Other Income745.85535.90380.32
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,667.773,752.783,751.13
Employees Cost995.701,030.91869.26
Other Expenses533.14487.18458.05
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies956.49809.82559.07
Provisions And Contingencies638.941,969.092,326.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax317.55-1,159.27-1,767.75
Tax66.41-178.88-486.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities251.14-980.39-1,281.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period251.14-980.39-1,281.44
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-159.2023.0243.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates91.94-957.37-1,238.33
Equity Share Capital2,683.722,683.721,417.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves13,762.7114,090.5313,605.32
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.78.4878.4873.07
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.34-3.57-8.74
Diluted EPS0.34-3.57-8.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.34-3.57-8.74
Diluted EPS0.34-3.57-8.73
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA25,382.2625,402.7426,361.52
ii) Net NPA12,481.3512,085.7913,010.80
i) % of Gross NPA11.4511.7612.59
ii) % of Net NPA5.985.966.64
Return on Assets %0.12-1.30-1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Syndicate Bank

