    SVP Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore, down 27.52% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.10 crore in September 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 405.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in September 2022 down 33.53% from Rs. 40.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.75 crore in September 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 93.06 crore in September 2021.

    SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.62% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.10273.06405.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.10273.06405.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.82151.86257.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.1346.93-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2914.0014.18
    Depreciation21.6321.0721.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.1245.4741.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.12-6.2771.78
    Other Income--7.43--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.121.1571.78
    Interest37.4738.3130.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.35-37.1540.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.35-37.1540.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.35-37.1540.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.35-37.1540.85
    Minority Interest47.5121.57--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.16-15.5840.85
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-2.943.23
    Diluted EPS-1.07-2.943.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-2.943.23
    Diluted EPS-1.07-2.943.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm