Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 1,001.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 182.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2021.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 8.10 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.18% returns over the last 6 months and -16.92% over the last 12 months.
|Suzlon Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|910.77
|852.69
|1,001.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|910.77
|852.69
|1,001.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|513.86
|524.23
|885.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|182.75
|102.91
|-142.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.79
|62.46
|56.63
|Depreciation
|40.12
|45.89
|47.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|154.64
|125.14
|149.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.39
|-7.94
|4.45
|Other Income
|47.35
|96.50
|15.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.96
|88.56
|19.51
|Interest
|92.20
|104.75
|201.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-88.24
|-16.19
|-182.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|20.59
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-88.24
|4.40
|-182.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.24
|4.40
|-182.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.24
|4.40
|-182.28
|Equity Share Capital
|2,254.62
|2,014.62
|1,821.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|--
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited