Suzlon Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.98 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,350.98 crore in June 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 1,380.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.90 crore in June 2023 down 95.85% from Rs. 2,433.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.50 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2022.

Suzlon Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 19.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and 187.88% over the last 12 months.