    Suzlon Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.98 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,350.98 crore in June 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 1,380.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.90 crore in June 2023 down 95.85% from Rs. 2,433.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.50 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 217.03 crore in June 2022.

    Suzlon Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

    Suzlon Energy shares closed at 19.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and 187.88% over the last 12 months.

    Suzlon Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,350.981,689.911,380.68
    Other Operating Income--4.17--
    Total Income From Operations1,350.981,694.081,380.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials745.851,005.441,097.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.30106.10-209.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.01157.18142.03
    Depreciation54.5980.5658.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.02192.67135.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.21152.13155.61
    Other Income10.705.882.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.91158.01158.40
    Interest62.0386.44151.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.8871.577.21
    Exceptional Items8.17251.512,469.09
    P/L Before Tax101.05323.082,476.30
    Tax0.153.0943.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.90319.992,432.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.90319.992,432.55
    Minority Interest---40.100.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.90279.892,433.33
    Equity Share Capital2,488.212,454.401,957.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.242.57
    Diluted EPS0.080.242.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.242.57
    Diluted EPS0.080.242.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

