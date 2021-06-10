Suyog Tele Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore, up 8.15% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore in March 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 31.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 116.32% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.68 crore in March 2021 up 65.24% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2020.
Suyog Tele shares closed at 453.60 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.55% over the last 12 months.
|Suyog Telematics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.88
|33.80
|31.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.88
|33.80
|31.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.34
|15.84
|14.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.30
|1.86
|2.53
|Depreciation
|9.30
|2.29
|1.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.95
|1.29
|2.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.68
|12.52
|9.61
|Other Income
|1.70
|0.14
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.38
|12.66
|9.92
|Interest
|6.76
|1.22
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.62
|11.44
|8.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.62
|11.44
|8.91
|Tax
|4.88
|3.23
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|8.21
|7.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|8.21
|7.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|10.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|8.08
|7.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|8.08
|7.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|8.08
|7.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|8.08
|7.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited