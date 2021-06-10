Suyog Tele Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore, up 8.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.88 crore in March 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 31.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 116.32% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.68 crore in March 2021 up 65.24% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2020.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 453.60 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.55% over the last 12 months.