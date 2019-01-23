Suvidha Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 87.08% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Suvidha Infra shares closed at 19.95 on April 25, 2016 (BSE)