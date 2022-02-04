Suryoday Small Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 167.31 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 167.31 crore in December 2021 up 52.63% from Rs. 109.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021 up 349.52% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 80.52 crore in December 2021 up 96.2% from Rs. 41.04 crore in December 2020.

Suryoday Small EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Suryoday Small shares closed at 140.55 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)