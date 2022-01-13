Suraj Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 18318.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in December 2021 up 18318.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021 up 1888.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021 up 2342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 139.20 on January 12, 2022 (BSE)