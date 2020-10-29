Supreme Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,374.78 crore, up 8.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,374.78 crore in September 2020 up 8.17% from Rs. 1,270.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.95 crore in September 2020 up 25.35% from Rs. 139.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.93 crore in September 2020 up 47.65% from Rs. 173.34 crore in September 2019.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.99 in September 2019.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,459.20 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 23.97% over the last 12 months.