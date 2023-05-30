Superior Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.39% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 260.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Superior Ind shares closed at 61.57 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.66% over the last 12 months.
|Superior Industrial Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.56
|2.68
|2.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.56
|2.68
|2.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.44
|1.81
|2.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.34
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.36
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.60
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.64
|0.24
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.61
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.61
|0.22
|Tax
|0.43
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.61
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.61
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.44
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.44
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.44
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.44
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited