    Superior Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.39% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 260.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Superior Ind shares closed at 61.57 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.66% over the last 12 months.

    Superior Industrial Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.562.682.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.562.682.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.441.812.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.34-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.360.32
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.200.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.600.21
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.640.24
    Interest0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.610.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.610.22
    Tax0.43---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.380.610.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.610.24
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.440.17
    Diluted EPS-0.270.440.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.440.17
    Diluted EPS-0.270.440.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
