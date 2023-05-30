Superior Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.39% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 260.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Superior Ind shares closed at 61.57 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.66% over the last 12 months.