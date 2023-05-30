English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Superior Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 21.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in March 2023 down 21.04% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 133.8% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 up 56.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2022.

    Superior Ind shares closed at 61.57 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.66% over the last 12 months.

    Superior Industrial Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.184.6212.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.184.6212.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.685.709.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.38-2.070.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.520.50
    Depreciation0.120.150.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.960.761.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.14-0.440.59
    Other Income0.010.070.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.15-0.370.62
    Interest0.530.090.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.62-0.450.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.62-0.450.28
    Tax0.43---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.19-0.450.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.19-0.450.29
    Minority Interest--0.52-1.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.54-0.85-1.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.73-0.78-2.16
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.03-0.56-1.56
    Diluted EPS1.03-0.56-1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.03-0.56-1.56
    Diluted EPS1.03-0.56-1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023