Superior Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in March 2023 down 21.04% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 133.8% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 up 56.79% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2022.

Superior Ind shares closed at 61.57 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.66% over the last 12 months.