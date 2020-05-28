Super Sales Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.76 crore, down 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.76 crore in March 2020 down 15.1% from Rs. 75.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 115.48% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2020 up 54.12% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2019.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.47 in March 2019.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)