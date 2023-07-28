English
    Super Sales Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.92 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:Net Sales at Rs 107.92 crore in June 2023 down 13.68% from Rs. 125.01 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2023 down 43.45% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2023 down 26.19% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022.
    Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.98 in June 2022.Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)
    Super Sales India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.9296.55125.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.9296.55125.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.8251.2673.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.303.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7611.2810.64
    Depreciation5.155.114.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5824.6020.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.374.6013.45
    Other Income1.470.432.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.845.0316.00
    Interest1.621.451.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.223.5914.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.223.5914.54
    Tax2.32-1.634.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.905.2210.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.905.2210.44
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.2116.9933.98
    Diluted EPS19.2116.9933.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.2116.9933.98
    Diluted EPS19.2116.9933.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
