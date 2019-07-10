Sunteck Realty Q1 PAT may dip 16.1% YoY to Rs. 62.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Sunteck Realty to report net profit at Rs. 62.1 crore down 16.1% year-on-year (down 2.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 41.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 158.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 48 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 58 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.