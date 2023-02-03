English
    Sundaram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.55 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2022 up 172.54% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0916.8214.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0916.8214.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.767.947.97
    Depreciation0.320.340.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2.153.874.83
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--1.37-8.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses----8.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.863.310.35
    Other Income0.640.592.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.503.903.01
    Interest0.050.110.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.453.792.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.453.792.79
    Tax3.523.892.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.94-0.100.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.94-0.100.51
    Minority Interest----0.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates57.6133.3533.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.5533.2533.89
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-1.601.61
    Diluted EPS2.91-1.601.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-1.601.61
    Diluted EPS2.91-1.601.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited