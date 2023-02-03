Sundaram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.55 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2022 up 172.54% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

