Sundaram Brake Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 564.98% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 215.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 341.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.