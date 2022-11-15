Sundaram Brake Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 564.98% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 215.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
Sundaram Brake shares closed at 341.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.78
|89.00
|68.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.78
|89.00
|68.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.31
|54.10
|42.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.08
|1.10
|-5.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.30
|10.81
|10.83
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.47
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.07
|23.32
|21.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.32
|-1.81
|-0.93
|Other Income
|0.38
|1.58
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-0.23
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.82
|0.75
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-0.97
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.76
|-0.97
|-0.60
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.53
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.64
|-0.44
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.64
|-0.44
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.25
|-1.11
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-9.25
|-1.11
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.25
|-1.11
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-9.25
|-1.11
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited