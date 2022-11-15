English
    Sundaram Brake Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 564.98% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 215.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram Brake shares closed at 341.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.7889.0068.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.7889.0068.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.3154.1042.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.081.10-5.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3010.8110.83
    Depreciation1.491.471.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0723.3221.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.32-1.81-0.93
    Other Income0.381.580.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.93-0.23-0.22
    Interest0.820.750.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.76-0.97-0.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.76-0.97-0.60
    Tax-0.12-0.53-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.64-0.44-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.64-0.44-0.55
    Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.25-1.11-1.39
    Diluted EPS-9.25-1.11-1.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.25-1.11-1.39
    Diluted EPS-9.25-1.11-1.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

