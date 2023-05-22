English
    Sun Pharma Adv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 88.95% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in March 2023 up 88.95% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.99 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 71.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.84 crore in March 2023 down 18.88% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2022.

    Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 194.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.08% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.69131.0925.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.69131.0925.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.785.056.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9025.6623.08
    Depreciation2.943.132.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.5884.2062.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-92.5113.05-69.05
    Other Income10.730.030.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-81.7813.08-68.83
    Interest0.212.932.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-81.9910.15-71.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-81.9910.15-71.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-81.9910.15-71.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-81.9910.15-71.05
    Equity Share Capital32.4527.5327.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.550.37-2.69
    Diluted EPS-2.550.35-2.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.550.37-2.69
    Diluted EPS-2.550.35-2.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun Pharma Adv #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    first published: May 22, 2023 03:22 pm