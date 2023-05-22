Sun Pharma Adv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 88.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in March 2023 up 88.95% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.99 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 71.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.84 crore in March 2023 down 18.88% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2022.
Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 194.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.08% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.69
|131.09
|25.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.69
|131.09
|25.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.78
|5.05
|6.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.90
|25.66
|23.08
|Depreciation
|2.94
|3.13
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.58
|84.20
|62.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-92.51
|13.05
|-69.05
|Other Income
|10.73
|0.03
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-81.78
|13.08
|-68.83
|Interest
|0.21
|2.93
|2.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.99
|10.15
|-71.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.99
|10.15
|-71.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-81.99
|10.15
|-71.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-81.99
|10.15
|-71.05
|Equity Share Capital
|32.45
|27.53
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|0.37
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|0.35
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|0.37
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|0.35
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited