Sun Pharma Adv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 88.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in March 2023 up 88.95% from Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.99 crore in March 2023 down 15.4% from Rs. 71.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.84 crore in March 2023 down 18.88% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2022.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 194.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.08% over the last 12 months.